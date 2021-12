Finding any kind of house for cheap is a struggle in New York right now. These three homes will fit almost any budget. When you think of Manlius and homes, what do you think? Massive homes with equally as gigantic sticker prices may be what is going through your mind. Not with these three houses. Each can offer you comfortable living in a nice town, all for under $125,000. Finding any kind of home for that price is a nightmare right now, especially in some of the neighborhoods of Manlius.

MANLIUS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO