The Covid-19 vaccine passport has become something of a “zombie policy” for this government, killed off and then revived by this government whenever it has a moment of panic. It is appropriate, therefore, that its latest iteration comes in the form of a “dead cat”, thrown on the table by Boris Johnson in order to shock and redirect attention away from the lockdown parties held in Downing Street last Christmas.If the prime minister thinks he can get out of his scandal by distracting us with Covid ID cards, however, he is about to get a rude awakening.My party will be...

HEALTH ・ 25 MINUTES AGO