The Best Of The Anthony Gargano Show 12-6-2021

975thefanatic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on the best of The Anthony Gargano Show, Anthony...

975thefanatic.com

sportstalkline.com

Anthony Brown Postgame Week 12 | #LVvsDAL | Dallas Cowboys 2021

Cornerback Anthony Brown shares his thoughts following a 36-33 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Subscribe to the Dallas Cowboys YouTube Channel: https://bit.ly/2L07gMO. Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/dallascowboys. Follow us on TikTok: tiktok.com/@dallascowboys. Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/dallascowboys. Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/DallasCowboys. Get the App: apple.co/1GG1G36.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The John Kincade Show 12-2-2021

John opens with his reaction to the recent struggles by the Sixers and Flyers (0:06-23:52). The MLB Shutdown is here (23:52-46:06). Is tanking the way the Eagles could possibly go following this week? (46:06-1:09:44). Is Jonathan Gannon doing better than Shane Steichen? (1:09:44-1:32:15). There are some interesting numbers on Jalen Hurts that don’t inspire confidence (1:32:15-1:54:05). Thursday Game Time – November Name Dropper (1:54:05-2:18:17). Happy 60th Anniversary Beasley Media! (2:18:17-2:40:02). The show wraps up with an interview with Philadelphia Wings Head Coach and GM Paul Day (2:40:02-3:00:45).
MLB
975thefanatic.com

The Mike Missanelli Show 12-2-21

(00:00-10:04) It is General Knowledge THURSDAY. Mike is back and ready to roll. He starts off the show talking about the struggles of the Sixers and Flyers and how it might be time to make some changes. Will Alain Vigneault survive the season? Should the Flyers make other coaching changes? What should the Sixers do about Matisse Thybulles offense struggles? Tyrone and Jen give their takes on what should happen. Mike also introduces todays General Knowledge categories. Todays over/under is 7.5.
SPORTS
975thefanatic.com

Derrick Gunn Previews Eagles vs Jets

D Gunn hops on with Anthony to preview the Eagles-Jets game this Sunday!. ‘The Geek’ Joins Anthony To Give Out Fantasy Footaball Advice. Jim Salisbury Talks MLB Lockout with Anthony Gargano. 12:20 Download 5 hours ago. The Anthony Gargano Show 12-1-2021. 02:50:41 Download December 1st. Keith Pompey Joins The Anthony...
NFL
Person
Alain Vigneault
975thefanatic.com

Who Should Temple Football Target As The Teams NEXT Head Coach?

If you’re a Temple football fan, this past season was a ROUGH one. If you’re a Temple football fan AND an Eagles fan then just know….I feel for ya. The team FINALLY fired head coach Rod Carey after 3 seasons and now the team is looking for yet another head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
975thefanatic.com

The Best of Tyrone Johnson 12-4-2021

Word of the Day is Panic, Tyrone explains why not to panic about the Sixers, and why we maybe should about the Eagles.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Best of Hunter Brody 12-04-2021

Hunter opens the show reacting to the Sixers big win over the Hawks last night. Are we being too hard on this team given the circumstances? Flyers broadcaster Jim Jackson joins the show to break down the team’s recent struggles.
SPORTS
#Flyers#The Jets#The Anthony Gargano Show#Eagles
975thefanatic.com

The Best of Jason Mytertus 12-4-21

Jason was feeling a little troubled today. Troubled in what within the Philly Sports world brings us joy? He wanted to know what you think?
SPORTS
975thefanatic.com

The Sixers End Of Game Plays Have Been Terrible Lately

The Sixers season is not exactly going as planned to this point to put it lightly. The team currently sits at 11-11, good for 11th place in the Eastern Conference. We’re over a month into the NBA season, and the Sixers are out of playoff position, trailing teams like the Hornets, Cavaliers, and Wizards in the standings. It’s not time for the panic button yet, but it certainly is worth asking questions about why the team is having trouble. Over the past week or so, one of the main issues facing the team has been their end of game plays execution. Now, the Sixers should have never been in a close game with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and if they hadn’t shot bricks for a whole half, they probably wouldn’t have been in Boston against the Celtics. The fact is, though, that the Sixers had opportunities late to win both of those games, and their final plays left a lot to be desired. It’s a troubling showing considering Doc Rivers’ late game issues in the playoffs last year, and something the team will want to correct so that they’re more prepared for late game scenarios in games that matter.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The 5 Numbers That Tell The Story of Eagles vs Jets

The Eagles did what they are supposed to do. They beat up on a bad team. It started kind of ugly. The Jets scored three straight TDs. But so did the Eagles. And while the Eagles went on to score 12 more points (all on FGs) the Jets got shut down the rest of the game. I don’t know if you can say they looked great, but they looked competent. And after the loss the week before to the Giants, we will take competent. Here are 5 numbers that tell the story of the game.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The Best of Dei Lynam 12-4-2021

Dei Lynam reacts to the Sixers Win in Atlanta, and previews Eagles vs Jets!. The man who revolutionized what great Philadelphia sports radio is all about and in the process turned PM drive-time talk radio on its head, Mike Missanelli, can be heard on the Fanatic weekdays from 2-6pm. For over a decade on the Fanatic, Mike’s sports acumen, witty pop-cultural references and overall fun persona are just a […]
NBA
975thefanatic.com

In the Post with Devon Givens 12-6-2021

Devon reacts to the Sixers OT win, and a trending story about a bettor declining to take a massive cash out, and losing it all!
NBA
975thefanatic.com

Jalen Hurts Out, Minshew To Start

Jalen Hurts is OUT tomorrow against the Jets with an ankle injury and Gardner Minshew will make his first start for the Eagles. This according to our own Derrick Gunn, who you can hear on the Fanatic Pregame Show with Devon Givens. Minshew lit the NFL on fire in 2019....
NFL
