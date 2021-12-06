The Riftbreaker: Beginner tips and tricks

The Riftbreaker is about balance. As a twin-stick shooter where aliens consistently attack your bases, players must maintain adequate energy levels and resources to traverse otherworldly habitats infested with alien life. Even in its campaign mode, it’s not always straightforward in its directives.

The Riftbreaker can quickly become overwhelming as the player grapples with its different mechanics, tools, and buildings. Here’s a guide to help you as you lead Ashley S., Nowak and Mr. Riggs on a journey to build a giant rift that will take them back to Earth, and that’s something everyone should attempt now that The Riftbreaker is available on Xbox Game Pass.

Don't overbuild

Base building is a core component of The Riftbreaker. However, unlike other tower defense games, it’s not practical to simply spam defenses. Because all structures have an associated resource cost, overbuilding means you’ll consume resources too quickly. As a result, you’ll spend more time hunting for minerals to sustain your overbuilt base than completing your missions.

Fortify as much as possible

When you’re building fortifications, ignore the advice above and build as much as possible without bleeding your resources dry. Enemies can be very aggressive. Robust defenses will keep your base intact. Build enough AI hubs to support sentinel towers, flamer towers and other defenses. As you advance in the game, upgrade them to make them powerful.

Learn how power works

One of the most important things you can do to get ahead in The Riftbreaker is to learn how power works. Level one solar panels grant 20 energy per second when functional and even more as you upgrade them. However, they don’t work at night, so you’ll want to have about three energy storage towers for each solar panel. Level one wind turbines run continuously at 12 energy per second except during some weather events. Therefore, you don’t need as many storage facilities for these. Carbonium power plants generate 50 energy per second but do so at of cost of 1 carbonium per second, depleting your mineral resources.

Geothermal power plants require geothermal fissures to run but are a great power source early on in the game. Plant biomass and animal biomass power plants are also effective but need significant resources to keep them powered. Eventually, players can unlock technology to develop cultivators and harvesting stations that automatically plant and harvest plant biomass. Later, you can work your way to gas, magma, nuclear and fusion energy, which are powerful but require a series of prerequisites to sustain.

Sell whatever you don’t need

When you play for a while, you’ll notice that factories deplete their carbonium and ironium reserves. There’s a tendency to leave non-functioning factories and power plants behind with so much going on. Instead, you can sell these items to conserve energy and materials, which you can then apply to other constructs. If you aren’t ready to sell a building that’s not in use, you can turn it off so it won’t drain power.

Upgrade whenever you can

It’s difficult to track which buildings you can upgrade, regardless of how closely you follow your tech tree. If carbonium and ironium are in high supply, boost your constructs. Drag the upgrade tool over your buildings and click on each. If anything is eligible for an upgrade, this will upgrade it as long as enough resources are available. Some structures require rare minerals for upgrades, so stockpile reserves of every mineral you discover.

Set portals everywhere

Rift portals are inexpensive. They can save players a lot of time while navigating their bases. Put portals at every mining cluster. The more portals you have, the easier it will be to move around the map when the game triggers world events like enemy nest spawns and comets. Portals ultimately save time and resources, as enemies can do a lot of damage in just a few seconds.

Head home to heal

If you need an emergency heal, open your map and fast travel to your headquarters or outpost for a quick recharge. Once you’ve healed, you can immediately return to your previous location. It’s faster to restore HP at your headquarters or outpost than it is to wait for it to regenerate while out in the open. Additionally, if you have adequately protected your main base, you won’t have to worry about fighting enemies as you recover.

Tackle world events as quickly as you can

World events happen frequently and can offer resource bonuses. Try to handle world events as quickly as possible, so they don’t overwhelm you. When you hear a warning that enemies will soon attack, get to them as soon as possible. If you address them too late, you’ll have to spend more time and resources rebuilding your base after they damage it.

Set mines around your constructions

The game’s various towers will help fend off enemies, but these alone won’t be enough to fend off the most significant attacks. Set mines around your base and your constructions. The floating mine launcher, which allows the player to set air mines, is valuable for securing the base’s perimeter.

Carry a variety of weapon types

Some weapons are more effective on specific creatures. For example, the Canoptrix, a common enemy that attacks in large swarms, is vulnerable to fire. The flamer is exceptionally effective against them. Krocoon, which are hard-shelled beings that look like metallic rock formations or crystals, are vulnerable to corrosive materials. If the weapons you have on hand aren’t doing enough damage, craft a weapon that uses a different element. Build upgraded versions of weapons as you progress and deconstruct weapons you no longer need, which will return some resources.

The double-wall tactic

If alien creatures continuously gnaw through your defenses, try using two rows of walls for your outer-most fortifications. The double-barrier strategy provides double the protection, and as you upgrade the walls, they become even more powerful. However, additional barriers will cost more carbonium. Don’t attempt this without a stockpile or you’ll quickly deplete your resources.

There’s no shame in easy mode

If you have difficulty getting a feel for the game, try playing it in easy mode. By default, Riftbreaker saves frequently, so you can roll back to a previous save if you lose part of your base in a string of events. The game gets easier with time. But, if you’re new to survival-style games or are struggling to grasp the building mechanics, there’s nothing wrong with experimenting until you get it right.

Written by Whitney Meers on behalf of GLHF.