The cost of a typical Christmas turkey dinner has risen by 3.4 per cent as rocketing inflation pushes up food prices, according to new figures.Kantar said the average cost of a Christmas meal for four, with a frozen turkey and all the trimmings, is now £27.48.The figures show wider grocery inflation has leapt 3.2 per cent year on year in the four weeks to 28 November – the highest rate since June last year.But the data suggests Britons are not yet reining in their spending for the festive season, with sales of supermarket premium own-label ranges, such as Tesco Finest...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO