Dragon Age 4 will focus on single player

Bioware confirms that Dragon Age 4 is, first and foremost, a single-player experience.

Seven years have gone by since Dragon Age: Inquisition, the last game in the series, came out. Since then, Bioware has yet to reveal much about the fourth installment in its beloved high fantasy franchise, though anyone concerned Dragon Age 4 might be a multiplayer affair can rest easy, according to a blog post from the development team.

“We want to let you all know that we’re still hard at work on building the next single-player focused experience for Dragon Age,” Bioware said. “We’re excited for next year when we can talk more about what we’re working on.”

Rumors were floating around some time ago that Dragon Age 4 would emphasize co-op and multiplayer similar to Monster Hunter. So it’s good that Bioware took the time to specify that single-player will still be part of the new game.

Aside from the fact that Yuri Lowenthal would love to come back to play Sandal, we don’t know a whole heck of a lot about Dragon Age 4. Matt Goldman, senior creative director on the series, recently left Bioware for reasons that were not made public. Besides that, there’s not been any recent news about the game. It could show up at The Game Awards, though.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.