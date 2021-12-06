FA Cup Third Round Draw Details, How To Watch, Ball Numbers

The FA Cup, which is the longest running football competition in the world, was first won by Manchester City in 1904, and was last won by the Blues in 2019, when they beat Watford 6-0 to complete the domestic treble.

A 1-0 win in the FA Cup Final against Stoke City in 2011 famously kickstarted Manchester City's recent success, with the club having won 15 trophies since that victory under Roberto Mancini.

City suffered an agonising 1-0 loss to Chelsea in last years semi-final, as a Hakim Ziyech's strike secured Chelsea's place in the Final.

After West Ham knocked Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup in October, the FA Cup will be the sky blues' only chance at winning a domestic cup competition this season, with their FA Cup campaign due to kick off in the New Year.

As the club go in search of winning the competition for a second time under Guardiola, here is everything you need to know the upcoming, third round draw.

When Is The FA Cup Third Round Draw?

The draw for the third round of 2022 Emirates FA Cup will take place on Monday 6th December from 18:45 GMT.

How Can I Watch The FA Cup Third Round Draw?

The third round draw will be broadcast live on ITV4, ahead of their coverage of the second round tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans City.

City Xtra will also have live updates across their Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.

When Will The Third Round Ties Be Played?

FA Cup third round ties are scheduled to be played between Friday 7th and Monday 10th January.

What Numbers Should I Be Looking Out For?

A total of 64 teams will be in the pot for the third round draw, with Manchester City ball number 25 for Monday's draw.

Local rivals Manchester United are ball number 26, while Liverpool are ball number 23, Chelsea number 13 and current holders Leicester, number 22.

Complete draw numbers:

1 Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Barnsley

5 Birmingham City

6 Blackburn Rovers

7 Blackpool

8 Brentford

9 Brighton & Hove Albion

10 Bristol City

11 Burnley

12 Cardiff City

13 Chelsea

14 Coventry City

15 Crystal Palace

16 Derby County

17 Everton

18 Fulham

19 Huddersfield Town

20 Hull City

21 Leeds United

22 Leicester City

23 Liverpool

24 Luton Town

25 Manchester City

26 Manchester United

27 Middlesbrough

28 Millwall

29 Newcastle United

30 Norwich City

31 Nottingham Forest

32 Peterborough United

33 Preston North End

34 Queens Park Rangers

36 Sheffield United

37 Southampton

38 Stoke City

39 Swansea City

40 Tottenham Hotspur

41 Watford

42 West Bromwich Albion

43 West Ham United

44 Wolverhampton Wanderers

45 Yeovil Town

46 Bristol Rovers

47 Port Vale

49 Hartlepool United

50 AFC Wimbledon

51 Wigan Athletic

52 Leyton Orient

53 Cambridge United

54 Mansfield Town

55 Swindon Town

56 Rotherham United

57 Charlton Athletic

58 Boreham Wood or St Albans City

59 Kidderminster Harriers

60 Shrewsbury Town

61 Chesterfield

62 Plymouth Argyle

63 Ipswich Town or Barrow

64 Harrogate Town

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra