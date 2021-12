Apple is poised to become the world’s first $3 trillion company with shares up today some 2.85% raising the company’s current value to $2.789 trillion. The jump was sparked by analysts at Morgan Stanley putting a target of $200 on Apple shares, which would leave it worth more than $3.2 trillion. The investment bank said investors are underestimating the value of its potential new products.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO