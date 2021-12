ESPN has become the first publisher to host a ticketed Twitter Space, inviting followers to pay US$0.99 for access in the name of cancer research. Twitter launched Spaces late last year, allowing users to create audio chatrooms that focus on a particular topic. The feature is now available to every user on the platform, while the company has been testing additional features with a select group, including the ability to charge entry and limit participants.

