How Hollywood — and the U.S. in general — fall short when generating big new ideas

wrkf.org
 2 days ago

Sequels and remakes are everywhere, dominating the box office and television screens. While...

www.wrkf.org

Best Life

'80s Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

The '80s brought us a lot of iconic movies and TV shows, from The Goonies to The Wonder Years to The Facts of Life, but none of those huge hits would have been possible without some seriously talented child actors. Is there a more indelible image from The Shining than Danny Torrance riding his tricycle through the halls of the Overlook Hotel? We don't think so. Yet that movie's young star Danny Lloyd isn't an actor anymore, and neither are many of his peers. Read on to learn about Lloyd and 11 more child actors from the '80s who quit Hollywood—plus why they decided to walk away for good.
wrkf.org

Will audiences return to movie theaters?

Though movies like “Dune” and “No Time to Die” are opening in movie theaters, attendance is still way down from pre-pandemic levels. We get an update on that and Alec Baldwin’s ABC interview on the “Rust” incident from KPCC entertainment reporter John Horn. This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Deadline

Disney Hopes For Long Holiday Dance With Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’; Global Start Could Reach $31M – Box Office Preview

After a year’s delay due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s remake of the Broadway classic and 10x Oscar-winning 1961 movie, West Side Story, finally tunes up this weekend as the sole wide major studio theatrical release in 2,800 U.S./Canada theaters and offshore debuts in France, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Russia and UK. All in, the global outlook is $22M-$31M, with $12M-$17M coming from domestic and $10M-$14M from abroad. The 20th Century Studios-Amblin production is being released by Disney. While MGM/UAR’s House of Gucci provided a ray of hope for older films, particularly long-running ones eyeing awards, during the pandemic with $14.4M over three days and $22M...
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Snubbed: Duchess Of Sussex's Plans In US, Hollywood Failed?

Meghan Markle reportedly lost her mind as all her Hollywood plans failed her. As the Sussexes expanded their connections in the US again, Meghan shared her story with Ellen DeGeneres in the recent interview on the show. She also proclaimed she did not hold back when she outed almost all her moments with Prince Harry when they were still dating until they relocated to the US.
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Voir’: TV Review

One of Netflix’s most popular shows that I would never consider reviewing — because what would possibly be the point? — is The Movies That Made Us. As befits its status as a spin-off from The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us is fueled by populist nostalgia instead of cinematic rigor, intended to make you happy about things you (and everybody else) already loved rather than force any examination or introspection about the medium. Occupying the vast middle ground between The Movies That Made Us and an ultra-meticulous or ultra-intellectual cinematic essay like Thom Andersen’s Los Angeles Plays...
wrkf.org

Here are some of NPR's favorite scary reads of 2021

When the days get shorter, the air gets colder, we like to curl up in a chair with a nice mug of cocoa, a soft fleece blanket and a creepy-crawly horror novel. Books We Love, NPR's list of best reads from 2021, has hundreds of recommendations. There's so many good choices. It can be hard to know where to start. So today, here are four suggestions from our colleagues - what to read if you would like to pick up something just a little bit unnerving.
The Hollywood Reporter

Why ‘Bond’ Mogul Barbara Broccoli Has Earned a License to Chill

Back in the mid-’70s, a teenage Barbara Broccoli was working her first job in the entertainment industry as an intern for The Hollywood Reporter. At the time, things were looking dismal for women in the industry, even though on-the-rise executive Sherry Lansing was forging her path. THR was being run by another trailblazer, publisher Tichi Wilkerson, who happened to be Broccoli’s godmother. As part of her duties, Broccoli was helping Wilkerson plan an event to honor Lansing. It was a brainchild spawned from a file of ideas that Wilkerson kept in a tidy cabinet and that Broccoli would sift through....
wrkf.org

The case for overhauling U.S. power grids

Neel Dhanesha, who covers technology and climate change for Vox and Recode, joins host Tonya Mosley to discuss U.S. power grids — which he says are in need of a major overhaul. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
wrkf.org

More than 65 years later, 'Trouble in Mind' remains timely on Broadway

Playwright Alice Childress took an unflinching look at racism with “Trouble in Mind” in 1955. Now, in its overdue Broadway premiere, the play proves prescient and timely. NPR’s Jeff Lunden has the story. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Eater

New Hollywood Restaurant Grandmaster Recorders Is Big, Bold, and Pure Rock and Roll

In 2021, a handful of ambitious and impressive restaurants opened in Hollywood’s central core. From historic stretches on Sunset Boulevard to the Cahuenga Corridor, dining rooms feel reimagined (and slightly less touristy) with newcomers like the incredibly popular Horses, forthcoming Mes Amis from chef Lincoln Carson, and Superba Food + Bread’s revamped Cat & Fiddle/Hearth & Hound space. Joining those ranks this Thursday is the three-story Grandmaster Recorders, the newest and grandest project from the team behind E.P. & L.P. and Strings Of Life, the Botanical Hospitality Group.
Only In Oklahoma

The Story Behind This Evil Place In Oklahoma Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold

If you head outside Oklahoma City to the town of Spencer, there’s an evil place known as The Purple Church that has long been recognized as one of the most haunted places in Oklahoma. The interesting part is that it’s not purple, nor is it a church, but it is full of paranormal activity that […] The post The Story Behind This Evil Place In Oklahoma Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold appeared first on Only In Your State.
24/7 Wall St.

This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
d1softballnews.com

The mystery of the cube found on the moon

On its 36th day of lunar exploration, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 spotted something strange, what some have called a “mystery hut”. From the image that has been transmitted to Earth it looks like a perfectly cubic projection in a barren, flat landscape. Unfortunately Yutu 2 will not be able...
The Independent

Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Says Working With One Co-Star Was Intimidating

Piper Perabo joined “Yellowstone” in episode 5 of season 4, and she easily fell right into the action. She started out her run as Summer Higgins by organizing an animal rights protest in front of the Farming Commission building. The whole thing included face blood, and eventually, Kayce arriving with guns drawn. John had to come and deescalate the entire situation before someone got hurt; he ended up having the protesters arrested, though, including Summer.
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
