Mario Cristobal is the new head coach at Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Mario Cristobal is home. The new Hurricanes football coach was formally introduced on Tuesday morning, after accepting an offer to become head coach at his alma mater, where he won two national championships as a player. Following the official news conference, Cristobal spoke one-on-one with CBS4’s Mike Cugno about family, changes at the “U”, and how to temper expectations. Here is a transcript of their conversation. CUGNO: “Mario, I think I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention family. When you come into this press conference and say you’re coming home, how much has family been a part of this whole...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO