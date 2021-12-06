ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mario Cristobal is the new head coach at Miami

By Braulio Perez
 2 days ago
Well, that didn't take long. After the University of Miami officially parted ways with Mario Cristobal on Monday morning, the team has wasted no time whatsoever in finding his replacement: Mario Cristobal....

Columbia County Spotlight

Evanson: Cristobal is gone, but are the Ducks? We'll see

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal left the school in a bad position at a very bad time, which is an even worse break for the U of O.The thud you heard this past Monday morning was Oregon Ducks fans' jaws collectively hitting the floor as now former football coach Mario Cristobal announced his departure for the University of Miami. That was likely followed by a fist hitting their desk or breakfast table, some sort of profanity, then a rationalization to ease what could only be described as the type of pain only true sports fanatics can understand. College football is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Miami

‘Expectations Are For Us To Get Better’: New Canes Football Coach Mario Cristobal Talks 1-on-1 With CBS4’s Mike Cugno

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Mario Cristobal is home. The new Hurricanes football coach was formally introduced on Tuesday morning, after accepting an offer to become head coach at his alma mater, where he won two national championships as a player. Following the official news conference, Cristobal spoke one-on-one with CBS4’s Mike Cugno about family, changes at the “U”, and how to temper expectations. Here is a transcript of their conversation. CUGNO: “Mario, I think I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention family. When you come into this press conference and say you’re coming home, how much has family been a part of this whole...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

University Of Miami Fires Manny Diaz, Oregon’s Mario Cristobal Will Replace Him

MIAMI (CBAMiami) – The University of Miami has fired head football coach Manny Diaz and the vacancy will be filled by Oregon coach Mario Cristobal. UM President Julio Frenk released this statement Monday morning. “We are grateful to Coach Diaz for his many contributions to our campus community and to his native South Florida, and for the strong leadership and exemplary character he exhibited during his tenure at the University,” said Frenk. “We wish him and his family the very best as they move forward.” The statement also read, “The University is committed to providing its student-athletes with the best opportunities to succeed...
OREGON STATE
CBS Sports

Miami targets Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, Clemson AD with Manny Diaz still employed, per reports

The University of Miami is planning to pursue Oregon coach Mario Cristobal as its next head coach, according to multiple reports, despite still having a sitting head coach and no athletic director. Barry Jackson reports Miami is expected to 'make a run' at Cristobal while the Oregonian's John Canzano notes that Miami brass hopes to speak to Cristobal after the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday.
OREGON STATE
12up

Mike Leach dances in locker room after win over Auburn

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is a man who always impresses. Now that he's in the SEC, he's overtaken the MSU program and really helped things turn around. This was showcased in their big-time come-from-behind win over Auburn on Saturday. Down double digits at one point, the Bulldogs came...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
12up

Jimmy Lake says goodbye to UW after being fired

For University of Washington head coach Jimmy Lake, his time in Montlake has come to a close. Lake took over as head coach last season for the one and only Chris Peterson. Things just never took off for Lake. Over the weekend, he was fired as head coach at UW...
COLLEGE SPORTS
