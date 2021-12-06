ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeBoer-led Huskies Offer Dallas Cornerback

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pKpAR_0dFSlQuQ00

The University of Washington football staff has changed over, but not the program's interest in securing Texas high school talent.

On Sunday, cornerback Kyron Chambers from Dallas' South Oak Cliff High disclosed on social media that he's received a scholarship offer from the Huskies, his second of the week following one extended by TCU.

Interesting, Chambers has been committed to Arizona since June, though it's unclear how firm his oral pledge is with these schools still offering him.

The corner is the second player offered by new UW coach Kalen DeBoer, who's been on the job for all of a week.

The 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back holds nearly two-dozen offers, with Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, Indiana, South Carolina, Houston, California, Washington State and Texas Tech among his suitors.

Chambers is coming off a season in which he's collected 60 tackles, 4 pass defends and 2 interceptions, returning one of the pass thefts 99 yards for a touchdown for his Texas 5A team that boasts a 13-1 record and has advanced to the state semifinals.

DeBoer said at his introductory news conference on Tuesday that he expected to host recruits on campus on the upcoming weekend.

He also said the Huskies likely would sign a small class because his inherited roster has so few seniors leaving.

For sure, the UW will need to update its recruiting graphics as Chambers used one that still holds an image of fired coach Jimmy Lake.

IN THIS ARTICLE
