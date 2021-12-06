Carlos Santana Is Coming To Casper

On the heels of having comedy and TV legend, Bob Saget at their venue, The Lincoln is back at it again with another legend of comedy, Gilbert Gottfried. I don't have a total count of the number of movies and TV shows Gilbert Gottfried was in in the 1990s, but I'm almost certain it was in the range of 875 million. Just a soft estimate. He's also the voice of the Aflac duck. Though, I'm pretty sure the first thing I remember him being in was "Problem Child" where he didn't feel like dealing with the kid and just promoted him to a higher grade.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO