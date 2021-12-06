ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘MacGruber’ Is Back in Peacock Series Trailer

By Matt Singer
It’s the television series that me and like eight other people asked for: MacGruber!. Hot off its record-breaking run in movie theaters (and by “hot” I mean it’s been ten years, and by “record-breaking” I mean it was one of the most unsuccessful wide releases in the history of the motion...

