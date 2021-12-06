ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Hollywood — and the U.S. in general — fall short when generating big new ideas

 2 days ago

Sequels and remakes are everywhere, dominating the box office and television screens. While...

Best Life

'80s Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

The '80s brought us a lot of iconic movies and TV shows, from The Goonies to The Wonder Years to The Facts of Life, but none of those huge hits would have been possible without some seriously talented child actors. Is there a more indelible image from The Shining than Danny Torrance riding his tricycle through the halls of the Overlook Hotel? We don't think so. Yet that movie's young star Danny Lloyd isn't an actor anymore, and neither are many of his peers. Read on to learn about Lloyd and 11 more child actors from the '80s who quit Hollywood—plus why they decided to walk away for good.
Deadline

Disney Hopes For Long Holiday Dance With Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’; Global Start Could Reach $31M – Box Office Preview

After a year’s delay due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s remake of the Broadway classic and 10x Oscar-winning 1961 movie, West Side Story, finally tunes up this weekend as the sole wide major studio theatrical release in 2,800 U.S./Canada theaters and offshore debuts in France, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Russia and UK. All in, the global outlook is $22M-$31M, with $12M-$17M coming from domestic and $10M-$14M from abroad. The 20th Century Studios-Amblin production is being released by Disney. While MGM/UAR’s House of Gucci provided a ray of hope for older films, particularly long-running ones eyeing awards, during the pandemic with $14.4M over three days and $22M...
The Hollywood Reporter

Why ‘Bond’ Mogul Barbara Broccoli Has Earned a License to Chill

Back in the mid-’70s, a teenage Barbara Broccoli was working her first job in the entertainment industry as an intern for The Hollywood Reporter. At the time, things were looking dismal for women in the industry, even though on-the-rise executive Sherry Lansing was forging her path. THR was being run by another trailblazer, publisher Tichi Wilkerson, who happened to be Broccoli’s godmother. As part of her duties, Broccoli was helping Wilkerson plan an event to honor Lansing. It was a brainchild spawned from a file of ideas that Wilkerson kept in a tidy cabinet and that Broccoli would sift through....
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Snubbed: Duchess Of Sussex's Plans In US, Hollywood Failed?

Meghan Markle reportedly lost her mind as all her Hollywood plans failed her. As the Sussexes expanded their connections in the US again, Meghan shared her story with Ellen DeGeneres in the recent interview on the show. She also proclaimed she did not hold back when she outed almost all her moments with Prince Harry when they were still dating until they relocated to the US.
Variety

How David Zaslav Plans to Combine Discovery and WarnerMedia to Unleash ‘Shock and Awe’ on the Streaming Wars

David Zaslav is sad. His day started off with a sobering phone call with Suzy Welch, author, host and widow of longtime General Electric CEO Jack Welch. The morning headlines from the once largest company in the world and citadel of corporate America came as a jolt to Zaslav, who previously worked for then-GE-owned NBC for 18 years. After years of struggling, GE announced on Nov. 9 that it will carve itself up over the next two years into three publicly traded companies focused separately on energy, aviation and health care. The conglomerate founded in 1892 through the merger of Thomas Edison’s...
kclu.org

Alt.Latino picks the best Latin music of 2021

NPR's Alt.Latino podcast has a selection of 2021's most appreciated Latin music releases. Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
kclu.org

The case for overhauling U.S. power grids

Neel Dhanesha, who covers technology and climate change for Vox and Recode, joins host Tonya Mosley to discuss U.S. power grids — which he says are in need of a major overhaul. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
kclu.org

More than 65 years later, 'Trouble in Mind' remains timely on Broadway

Playwright Alice Childress took an unflinching look at racism with “Trouble in Mind” in 1955. Now, in its overdue Broadway premiere, the play proves prescient and timely. NPR’s Jeff Lunden has the story. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
24/7 Wall St.

This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
d1softballnews.com

The mystery of the cube found on the moon

On its 36th day of lunar exploration, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 spotted something strange, what some have called a “mystery hut”. From the image that has been transmitted to Earth it looks like a perfectly cubic projection in a barren, flat landscape. Unfortunately Yutu 2 will not be able...
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Says Working With One Co-Star Was Intimidating

Piper Perabo joined “Yellowstone” in episode 5 of season 4, and she easily fell right into the action. She started out her run as Summer Higgins by organizing an animal rights protest in front of the Farming Commission building. The whole thing included face blood, and eventually, Kayce arriving with guns drawn. John had to come and deescalate the entire situation before someone got hurt; he ended up having the protesters arrested, though, including Summer.
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
TODAY.com

See pregnant Jennifer Lawrence stun in glittering gold gown at premiere

Jennifer Lawrence brought old-school Hollywood glam to the world premiere of the film “Don’t Look Up” Sunday night. The 31-year-old mom-to-be hit the red carpet with an elegant updo, sparkling earrings and a baby bump that glittered in gold. That last detail came courtesy of a gorgeous, floor-length gown covered...
kclu.org

Inflation means recreating 'The Twelve Days of Christmas' for 2021 will cost more

PERRY COMO: (Singing) On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me a partridge in a pear tree. SCOTT HORSLEY, BYLINE: Every year for almost four decades, the folks at PNC Bank in Philadelphia have been pricing partridges, calling birds, dancing ladies and the rest to calculate the total cost of this 12-day gift basket. When they started, in the 1980s, high inflation was still a ghost of a pretty recent past. But in the six years leading up to the pandemic, the bank's annual Christmas price index was about as exciting as Perry Como. Prices were remarkably stable, moving 1% or less each year. Now, though, rising prices are back in the headlines, and the inflationary tempo has jumped sharply.
Cosmopolitan

Ariana Grande has been accused of 'Asianfishing' after latest photoshoot

Ariana Grande has been accused of 'Asianfishing' after she posted – and deleted – a series of photos from a recent shoot. In the pics, the 28-year-old singer wore her signature winged eyeliner, paired with a red lip and slicked-back hair. But, the photos didn't go down well with her fans, with many claiming she had altered her appearance to 'look more Asian'.
TVLine

ABC's Diff'rent Strokes Live: Boyz II Men Members Perform Iconic Theme Song

The world don’t move to the beat of just one drum — but when Boyz II Men starts singing, the studio audience rises from their seats. ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience — consisting of reenactments of Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts of Life episodes — enlisted four-time Grammy winners Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris from Boyz II Men to perform a live rendition of the theme song that accompanied Diff’rent Strokes during its eight-year run. What followed was a star-studded reenactment featuring John Lithgow (3rd Rock From the Sun) as Phillip Drummond; Kevin Hart (True Story) as Arnold Jackson; Damon Wayans...
