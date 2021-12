This story originally appeared in Point After, the Globe’s Patriots newsletter. Sign up here to receive it in your inbox three days a week. The Patriots put the capper on a wild week in the AFC with a 14-10 win over the Bills on Monday in Buffalo. Quarterback Mac Jones set a franchise record for fewest pass attempts in a game, the wind was so out-of-control they had to readjust the goal posts, and the Bills’ offense got nothing from two red-zone trips. It all added up to a New England win, and left the Patriots — along with the Steelers, Chargers, and Titans — among the big movers. Meanwhile, the Ravens, Bengals, and Bills all took a tumble.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO