Presidential Election

In Gambia, one of three rebel presidential candidates accepts Barrow’s victory

Cover picture for the articleBANJUL (Reuters) – Gambian presidential candidate Essa Mbye Faal on Monday congratulated President Adama Barrow for winning re-election, backtracking after he and two other candidates had refused to accept the result. Barrow’s resounding win in Saturday’s peaceful polls was seen as a win for democracy in the tiny West...

Adama Barrow, The Gambia’s Surprise President, Has Just Won Reelection

This feature is part of Blavity’s African Spotlight series ,which highlights heads of state, as well as other politicians and societal leaders, who are currently in power or influencing change on the continent. African leaders are making significant impacts both in their own countries and internationally. Growing diasporas and increasing interconnectivity make developments on the continent more relevant to Black America and people everywhere than ever before.
Presidential Election in The Gambia

The United States applauds the Gambian people for ensuring their voices were heard in their presidential election on December 4. Gambians cast their votes with a turnout of nearly 90 percent of registered voters in a free and fair presidential election that was held peacefully. As was the case in December 2016, Gambians once again serve as an inspiration in their peaceful pursuit of representative governance and civic participation in the political process.
President Barrow wins second term in Gambia election

Adama Barrow comfortably won a second term in The Gambia's presidential election, with thousands of his supporters celebrating in the streets of Banjul, although his opponents disputed the results announced late Sunday. Barrow, whose assumption of the presidency five years ago ended more than 20 years of dictatorship, garnered more than 53 percent of the vote, according to results released by the electoral commission. His main challenger Ousainou Darboe won 27.7 percent. Saturday's election, the first since former dictator Yahya Jammeh fled into exile, is seen as crucial for the young West African democracy. Electoral commission chairman Alieu Momarr Njai declared Barrow the winner, announcing the final results to journalists hours after rival candidates had challenged partial results that gave him a commanding lead.
France's Republicans pick a woman as presidential candidate

PARIS (AP) — Valérie Pécresse, the head of the Paris region and a former conservative minister, has been chosen to run in France's presidential race next year as The Republicans party candidate, a decision that could significantly shape April’s election. She received 61% of the votes in the party's primary...
France's conservative party to choose presidential candidate

Members of France’s main conservative party are picking their presidential candidate Saturday, a decision that could significantly shape April’s election.The head the Paris region, Valérie Pécresse, and a hardline lawmaker from Nice, Eric Ciotti, are competing in the final round of The Republicans’ primary. About 140,000 registered members of The Republicans are eligible to participate in the electronic voting. The result is to be announced later Saturday.Immigration and security emerged as top issues in the party primary largely because of another presidential candidate, far-right former TV pundit Eric Zemmour. Zemmour, an author and former journalist with multiple hate-speech convictions,...
Libya court reinstates Kadhafi's son as presidential candidate: media

A Libyan court on Thursday reinstated Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, son of slain dictator Moamer Kadhafi, as a candidate in next month's presidential election, the latest twist in an increasingly shaky transition. Seif al-Islam had emerged in July after years in the shadows, telling The New York Times that he was planning a political comeback to "restore the lost unity" of Libya, a decade after it was plunged into chaos by the 2011 NATO-backed revolt that overthrew and killed his father. He had been the first heavyweight candidate to register for the election, part of a UN-brokered process aimed at bringing peace to the North African nation. But the electoral commission last month rejected his application, pointing to articles of the electoral law stipulating that candidates "must not have been sentenced for a dishonourable crime" and must present a clean criminal record.
