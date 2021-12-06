Mobile Hydraulic Equipment Market 2021 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

Opportunities in the global CNG tank market have evolved through a number of stagesLucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the global CNG tank market is expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 7.8%. In this market, automotive is expected to remain the largest application, and type I segment is expected to remain the largest tank type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growing fleet of alternative fuel powered vehicles, as well as increasing number of CNG refueling stations.

INDUSTRY ・ 21 HOURS AGO