Philadelphia, PA

Parents Of Temple University Students Rally For Better Security On Campus

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parents of students at Temple University rallied for better security on campus Monday morning. Their masks, their signs and their resounding message is clear — stop the killing, keep the kids safe. That’s the rallying cry from Temple University parents, alumni and community activists.

“I think that unfortunately, everybody is starting to see this is all of our problems, whether you live here, transit here, anybody can be impacted by this gun violence,” one parent said.

As the City of Philadelphia has steadily crept into historic homicide rates so far this year, Temple University’s campus, which sits in the heart of North Philadelphia and its students are not immune to the crime. Parents gathered at the Bell Tower on campus Monday morning demanding a safer environment for their kids.

“Very shaken,” parent Virginia Jorgensen said.

Jorgensen’s daughter is a senior at Temple University, where students and parents are still shaken over the tragic murder of 21-year-old Samuel Collington , who was killed during an attempted carjacking at an off-campus apartment last week.

“I’m also shook, but my daughter, we talked about going virtual and we did not want to,” Jorgensen said. “She loves being here. She lies outside of the patrol zone, which is a little bit unnerving for me, but she is a dedicated Temple student.”

Parents want specific actions when it comes to the university beefing up security. They want Temple to work closely with city officials to ramp up safety protocols and want an increase in police and safe transportation, more lighting and cameras, and safety education for students.

They hope the university and the community that envelops it can work together to create a safer environment for everyone.

CBS3 will have more on the protest on Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m.

