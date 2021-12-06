MLB Roundup 12/6: Buck O’Neil among six elected to the Hall of Fame

First off, I’m assuming 2021 was an outlier for both Hunter Renfroe and Jackie Bradley Jr. The former was DFA’ed last winter for a reason. Entering the 2021 season, Renfroe was viewed as a fringe average player, and most observers (myself included) figured he would be part of a platoon. Instead, Sox fans were pleasantly surprised with a breakout performance, one that isn’t necessarily sustainable. Personally, I believe we just witnessed a career year that’s unlikely to be duplicated. At best, Renfroe's 2022 stats could look similar to last season, but that represents his absolute ceiling, and he might not ever reach that level again. Plus, he’s only going to get older and more expensive from here on out. So in that regard, Bloom sold high on Renfroe, which was a smart move in my humble opinion.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO