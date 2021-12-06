ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Roundup 12/6: Buck O’Neil among six elected to the Hall of Fame

By Matt_Collins
Cover picture for the articleWith the lockout and the transaction freeze that came along with it, there has been basically nothing in the way of league-wide news over the last week or so, leaving this MLB Roundup section empty. One thing that is unaffected by the lockout, however, is the Hall of Fame, and six...

kcur.org

Kansas City baseball legend Buck O’Neil finally inducted into the Hall of Fame

Buck O'Neil has finally been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. In 2006, O’Neil was not among the 17 people from the Negro Leagues elected to the Hall of Fame, and he passed away later in the year. 15 years afterwards, the omission was corrected by the Early Baseball Era Committee. O’Neil received 13 votes from the 16-member panel.
MLB
Kansas City Star

Ken Burns was ‘near tears’ after learning Buck O’Neil was chosen for Hall of Fame

Many people across the nation got their first introduction to Buck O’Neil through the documentary “Baseball.”. The Ken Burns film made its debut in 1994, and O’Neil was featured prominently. With a mix of humor and poignancy, O’Neil shared the story of what it was like to play in the Negro Leagues and finally breaking through to the major leagues as a coach and scout.
MLB
Minnesota State
10 Tampa Bay

Sarasota's 'hometown hero' Buck O'Neil heads to Baseball Hall of Fame

SARASOTA, Fla. — Late baseball legend John Jordan Jr., popularly known by the name Buck O'Neil, is finally on his way to the Baseball Hall of Fame. O'Neil was elected to the Hall of Fame on Sunday along with fellow African-Americans, Bud Fowler and Minnie Minoso, and three others. O'Neil was born on November 13, 1911, in Carrabelle, Florida but grew up in Sarasota.
MLB
Bless You Boys

Committees elect six baseball greats to the Hall of Fame

This year’s selections for overlooked players to be elected to the Hall of Fame are in. The Modern Baseball committee, as you’ll recall, elected Tigers greats Alan Trammell and Jack Morris to the Hall back in 2018. This year it was the Golden Days and Early Days committees’ turn, covering players active between 1950 and 1969.
MLB
FanSided

MLB Hall of Fame adds six new members

The Hall of Fame has become a flashpoint of controversy. Due to the presence of PED users on the ballots, and the questionable behavior of other candidates, it is fair to wonder if anyone will be voted in by the writers this year. However, there will be new members coming...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: Cubs pioneer Buck O'Neil elected to HOF

(2:00) - Reaction to Buck O'Neil finally getting into the Hall of Fame. (9:10) - Billy Williams almost quit baseball but didn't due to Buck O'Neil. (23:30) - Is Ernie Banks a Cub or in the majors at all without Buck O'Neil?. (29:20) - Buck O'Neil was the first Black...
MLB
Dallas Sports Focus

Six voted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Six individuals were voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame today, it was announced. Long-time Negro Leaguers Buck O’Neil and Bud Fowler were voted in by the. Early Baseball Era committee, while Minnie Minoso, Tony Oliva, Gil Hodges and Jim Kaat were voted in by the Golden Days Era committee.
MLB
#Dodgers#Election#Mlb Roundup#The Hall Of Fame#Bbwaa#Cooperstown#The Negro Leagues#African American#Fangraphs#Mvp
Over the Monster

Unpopular Opinion: The Sox Outfield is Better Off AFTER the Renfroe Trade

First off, I’m assuming 2021 was an outlier for both Hunter Renfroe and Jackie Bradley Jr. The former was DFA’ed last winter for a reason. Entering the 2021 season, Renfroe was viewed as a fringe average player, and most observers (myself included) figured he would be part of a platoon. Instead, Sox fans were pleasantly surprised with a breakout performance, one that isn’t necessarily sustainable. Personally, I believe we just witnessed a career year that’s unlikely to be duplicated. At best, Renfroe's 2022 stats could look similar to last season, but that represents his absolute ceiling, and he might not ever reach that level again. Plus, he’s only going to get older and more expensive from here on out. So in that regard, Bloom sold high on Renfroe, which was a smart move in my humble opinion.
MLB
NESN

The Padres have acquired Adam Frazier from the Mariners

The Mariners have acquired Adam Frazier from the Padres, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Frazier was acquired at the trade deadline from the Pirates last season and is once again on the move. The Mariners may have finished second to the Padres in that trade last July as they were hot after Frazier to try and lead their playoff push.
MLB
Over the Monster

Potential Offseason Target: Carlos Rodón

The Boston Red Sox made a flurry of roster moves on the final day before the indefinite lockout. The big splash came in the final hour, with Renfroe being shipped out for a familiar face in Jackie Bradley Jr. and a couple of promising prospects. However, there were multiple pitching additions as well, with Rich Hill and James Paxton joining Michael Wacha as pitching depth for the 2022 season.
MLB
Over the Monster

2021 in Review: Chris Sale had some issues, but showed promise in return

Welcome to our 2021 Boston Red Sox in Review series. This is, as you can probably guess, where we will be reviewing all of the players who made at least a modest impact on the Red Sox in 2021. Every weekday we’ll be deep diving into one player, describing the season in a sentence, looking at the positives from the year as well as negatives, looking back at our one big question from our season preview and looking ahead to the 2022 season. Today we look at the year that was for Chris Sale.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees release slugging 1st baseman, who’s headed to Japan

The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler reports the “Yankees released 1B Chris Gittens, per their transaction page. My understanding is that Gittens intends to play in Japan.”. The 27-year-old Gittens made his MLB debut in 2021, playing in 16 games for the New York Yankees. Gittens struggled at the plate, going 4-for-36 with one home run and five RBI.
MLB
Tv20detroit.com

Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
MLB

