Oklahoma State

Oklahoma hires Brent Venables: Sooners LB Caleb Kelly speaks at intro presser, throws Horns Down

By Dean Straka
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaleb Kelly's playing career with the Oklahoma Sooners ended prematurely, but the veteran Oklahoma linebacker was center stage in front of Sooners fans one more time Monday. Kelly was invited to deliver remarks during new Sooner head coach Brent Venables' introductory press conference, and he quickly stole the show as he...

Lincoln Riley sends message to Oklahoma fans upset about his departure to USC

The departure of Lincoln Riley left many in Oklahoma shocked and upset at the sudden nature of his announcement. Riley addressed those upset fans on the Rich Eisen Show. “I hope time will heal that,” Riley told Eisen. “I understand they’re disappointed that we left, I do, and I have a lot of love for that place. Me and my family poured our heart and soul into that place for seven years and loved every second of it.
Lincoln Riley on Oklahoma Hiring Brent Venables: ‘I Think it’s Awesome’

Lincoln Riley is Public Enemy No. 1 in Norman these days, at least to the fan base. After his exit to USC, the Oklahoma program is as unstable as it’s been since 1998. Not a single member of the defensive staff remains, nine recruits, all four or five-star talents, have decommitted from the Sooners and Bob Stoops had to come out of retirement to help clean up the mess.
Report: Oklahoma Sooners coordinator makes surprise decision

Multiple assistant coaches have left the Oklahoma staff after Lincoln Riley left the Sooners to become the next head coach of the USC Trojans. But it appears that new Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables was able to keep a valuable part of the Sooners’ staff in Norman. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Oklahoma run game coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh is expected to remain on Venables’ staff instead of leaving for Riley and USC.
Oklahoma hires Brent Venables as its next head football coach

NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables is going back to Norman. Sunday, Oklahoma made it official that it is hiring the former Clemson defensive coordinator as its next football coach. Venables spent the last ten seasons at Clemson, where he helped the Tigers win two national titles and won the Broyles...
Oklahoma's Brent Venables Hire: What they Said

“Coach Venables is the perfect leader for the next exciting chapter of Oklahoma football as we look ahead to a new era of competition. OU is a destination job with an iconic program positioned for sustained success to which Coach Venables has already contributed. He is a charismatic and proven coach, and with 13 years under his belt on the Sooner coaching staff, he's one of our own. Brent is committed to excellence on and off the field — to ensuring that his players succeed as athletes, students and individuals. With his years of experience in building up teams and winning championships, I have high confidence in the unlimited potential of our program under his leadership. He knows what OU football is all about because he's lived it, and there's no doubt he is up to the task. We’re thrilled to welcome him, his wife, and their children Jake, Tyler, Laney and Addie home to OU.”
BREAKING: Per Multiple reports, Oklahoma Sooners to name Brent Venables as their next head coach

In what has been a week that’s felt like a month for the University of Oklahoma, the Sooners have found its next head coach in former defensive coordinator Brent Venables. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman and CBS Sports’ Pete Thamel, the Sooners will officially name Brent Venables the 23rd head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners. Feldman first reported that Oklahoma president Joseph Harroz and athletic director Joe Castiglione were headed to South Carolina early Sunday morning.
Oklahoma coaching search: Brent Venables' reported hire makes media believe Sooners got right fit

Venables — a Salina, Kansas, native and Kansas State alumnus — would be a first-time head coach with the Sooners. He was one of college football's highest-paid assistants at Clemson, where he has engineered the ACC's top scoring defense nearly every year of his tenure. Venables made $2.5 million this season with the Tigers. OU's coaching search began seven days ago after Lincoln Riley abruptly departed for the USC vacancy.
