Jets Make Another Change at Kicker After Alex Kessman's Devastating Debut

New York brought Pineiro in last week for a workout as they attempted to replace Ammendola. The 26-year-old kicked for the Bears during the 2019 season, drilling 23 of his 28 field goals (82.1%) while connecting on all but two extra point attempts (out of 29 tries).

Ex-Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets have five games remaining on their schedule, facing the New Orleans Saints at home next Sunday.

Perhaps the quick trigger to roll with Kessman over Ammendola is proof that when it comes to kickers in the NFL, the grass isn't always greener with alternatives (especially those with no prior experience). Then again, Ammendola was struggling mightily and wasn't exactly experienced either.

As noted by ESPN's Rich Cimini, New York has now used nine kickers since the 2016 season when the organization elected to move on from Nick Folk (who is having an incredible age-37 season with the Patriots this year).

