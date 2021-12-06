ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Cowboys Open as 2.5-Point Underdogs against Notre Dame

By Kyle Cox
pistolsfiringblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cowboys are headed to the desert to ring in the new year, and it looks like they will be playing the role of underdog. According to Caesars Sportsbook, Oklahoma State opened...

pistolsfiringblog.com

