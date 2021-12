After 11 weeks of the regular season, all 32 teams are still alive to make the playoffs, but that's something that could be changing in Week 12. With a loss on Thanksgiving Day, the Detroit Lions could become the first team to officially be eliminated from playoff contention this year. However, it's not that simple. Even if the Lions lose, several other things would have to work against them Sunday for their elimination to happen.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO