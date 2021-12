The coach who seemed like an obvious option for LSU's football vacancy resided 55 miles to the west. SEC programs with coaching vacancies in past offseasons had expressed interest in Louisiana coach Billy Napier. He stayed patient, waiting for the right fit, while leading the Ragin’ Cajuns to a string of unprecedented success. It became clear it was going to take something big to uproot Napier.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO