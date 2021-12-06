ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VW's electric version of Spotify 'Wrapped' was a year in the making

By Editor's Picks
Advertising Age
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolkswagen Canada took advantage of "Spotify Wrapped" to highlight its focus on electric vehicles, in a campaign that was a year in the making. As Spotify last week revealed its latest iteration of its year-end campaign "Wrapped," and listeners around the world shared...

adage.com

Advertising Age

Tesla’s great year came without paid advertising, but plenty of buzz

The inclusion of Tesla on a list honoring excellent marketing is not without irony. After all, the electric vehicle brand eschews most forms of paid advertising. But Tesla’s 2021 rise—which includes supplanting Mercedes as the third-ranked luxury auto brand by sales in the U.S.—speaks to the forces shaping modern marketing, which often have nothing to do with big-budget TV campaigns. In the case of Tesla, it means creating a product so differentiated that it in many ways sells itself, fueled by word-of-mouth marketing spread by Tesla zealots.
AFP

German carmakers race to retrain workforce for electric age

After her apprenticeship at Volkswagen, Michelle Gabriel was a master at welding, cutting, bending and stretching metal, but just a few years later it's not chassis but software frameworks she's piecing together after a speedy change of career. The 24-year-old's professional journey reflects the transformation the auto sector is undergoing, moving away from its traditional focus on building combustion engines to developing software. Germany's new government led by Olaf Scholz, which took office on Wednesday, wants to speed up this pivot with the aim of having 15 million electric vehicles on its roads by 2030 from just over 500,000 today. But the upheaval being caused by the electric revolution is putting in doubt the livelihoods of thousands of employees in jobs where their skills may no longer be needed.
Advertising Age

Ford's futurist on consumer trends to watch in 2022

As they look to 2022, consumers around the world expect continuing disruption in many facets of their lives. And more than ever, they’re looking to brands and companies that stand for something. See Ad Age's 2021 Year in Review here. For the past 10 years, Ford Motor Co. has...
Katy Perry
Drake
Creative Bloq

Spotify Wrapped is a design nightmare

Spotify Wrapped is every music geek's favourite time of the year. But it seems as though the internet has noticed something a little off about this year's wrapped celebrations – and now we can't unsee it. With exciting graphics and an insight into your music habits, Spotify Wrapped is when...
metalinjection

Spotify Wrapped's Blend Makes Some Interesting Year-End Mashup Playlists

Now that everyone has posted about and debated their Spotify Wrapped statistics, it's probably time to have some fun with playlists. Spotify has rolled out a new Wrapped Blend feature that allows you and a friend to link up for one collaborative, and completely Spotify-generated, playlist. Advertisement. Scroll to continue...
Advertising Age

General Motors "No Way, Norway"

In this corporate spot, Will Ferrell furiously points out that Norway sells more electric vehicles per capita than the U.S. Showcasing GM’s new Ultium battery, Ferrell goes on a mission, along with Kenan Thompson and Awkwafina, to “crush those lugers.”. But Ferrell ends up in Sweden, while Thompson and Awkwafina...
investing.com

Ford Motor vs. Volkswagen: Which Auto Manufacturer is a Better Buy?

The automotive industry is expected to witness a solid recovery with the rising demand for zero-emission vehicles and government and private efforts to resolve the semiconductor shortage. So, established auto manufacturers Volkswagen (DE:VOWG_p) (VWAGY) and Ford (F) should benefit. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Based in Wolfsburg, Germany, Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY) manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles; Commercial Vehicles; Power Engineering; and Financial Services. On the other hand, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive; Mobility; and Ford Credit.
The Independent

New German government to revamp incentives for electric cars

Germany's new government said Monday it is extending the country's current system of incentive payments for buyers of electric and hybrid cars for a year but then plans to impose tougher requirements for vehicles to qualify for the support.The economy and climate ministry that was set up when Germany's new government took office last week said it will only provide payments starting in 2023 for “electric vehicles that demonstrably have a positive climate-protection effect.” Meeting that requirement will be based, in part, on a minimum distance cars can travel under electric power.For the next year, the current system will...
Reuters

Toyota halts more production in Japan as parts run out

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Co (7203.T) on Friday expanded production stoppages at some factoriesin Japan because of a shortage of components shipped from parts plants in Southeast Asia. The latest halts will cut car output by 9,000 vehicles when added to curbs announced on Thursday, affecting production...
Android Police

YouTube Music's elusive 2021 Recap wants to take on Spotify Wrapped

It's the most wonderful time of the year — the holidays are coming, year-end lists are about to take over the internet, and it's time to reflect on what we've been doing this past year. Spotify Wrapped is a great way to see all the music you've been listening to in 2021, even if it's been mercilessly mocked for its cringe use of language this year. If you use YouTube Music instead, you'll be pleased to know it has a similar feature, although the rollout is as slow as molasses.
