Even though one plays for the team Griz Nation loves to cheer against, it's pretty cool that two of the three players nominated are from the state of Montana. University of Montana Sports Information Director Eric Taber reports today (Wednesday) that Grizzly junior linebacker Patrick O'Connell, from Kalispell, is one of the top-three finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, presented annually to the subdivision's Defensive Player of the Year. This year's FCS Awards Banquet will be held in Frisco, Texas, on Jan. 7, the eve of the FCS National Championship game.

