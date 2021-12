D.C. will soon have violence interrupters and intervention efforts in more neighborhoods. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced yesterday that the city will expand programs aimed at preventing gun violence, healing affected communities, and referring individuals at high risk of gun violence to social services. The number of violence interrupters will expand from 30 to 80. Starting in early 2022, the programs will operate in three new neighborhoods: Shaw in Ward 2, Edgewood in Ward 5, and Congress Park in Ward 8. The Pathways Program within the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, which connects young people at risk of gun-related activity to resources, will seek to reach 130 more residents with the city’s $4.5 million investment of federal funds into Pathways, Bowser said.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO