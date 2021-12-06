City Lights: Illustrating Spain in the US Connects the Dots

The two artists chosen by curator Iwan Bagus for Photoworks’ current exhibit share a mutual vibe despite tackling divergent subjects. Yuri Long, a photographer and special collections librarian at the National Gallery of Art, documented the phases of the moon as a (slightly delayed) celebration of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, while Jon Malis, who teaches photography at Loyola University in Baltimore, turned the camera around to spotlight the light fixtures that make his work possible. Each ended up with a mounted series of images featuring circular forms, balancing just the right amount of repetition and variation. Long’s images in Lunar Daylight deftly capture geologic formations on the moon’s surface (long a fascination for photographers), particularly the image of a full moon mounted in a lightbox. But the most intriguing character in Long’s work is the void of outer space, which shows up in surprising hues such as lavender, eggshell blue, and burnt ochre. Malis’ images offer a series of largely circular forms that, while less dramatic than Earth’s moon, focus the eye on an enigmatic source of light. (The title of Malis’ project—The Hand of God, which comes from darkroom lingo for heavy manipulation of light—extends the heavenly metaphor.) Malis’ in-your-face fixtures share an unsettling vibe, reflective of lamps in an interrogation room. A virtual, free artist talk with Long and Malis takes place at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8 via Zoom. Online and in-person, the joint exhibit runs to Jan. 18 at Photoworks at Glen Echo Park, 7300 Macarthur Blvd., Glen Echo. Saturdays 1–4 p.m., Sundays 1 – 7 p.m. glenechophotoworks.org. Free.

