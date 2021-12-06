Man fired shots, threatened authorities while barricaded on Wellington Drive in Williamsburg, sheriff's office says

The Senate on Wednesday voted to nix President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for larger businesses, handing Republicans a symbolic win. Senators voted 52-48 on the resolution, which needed a simple majority to be approved. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) voted with Republicans, giving it enough support to be sent to the House.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said this week the U.S. would take a more direct role in diplomacy to address Vladimir Putin’s concerns over Ukraine and Europe at large, part of a broader effort to dissuade the Russian leader from ordering a destabilizing new invasion of Ukraine.
Dec 8 (Reuters) - BioNTech and Pfizer (PFE.N) said on Wednesday a three-shot course of their COVID-19 vaccine was able to neutralise the new Omicron variant in a laboratory test, an early signal that booster shots could be key to protection against infection from the newly identified variant. The German...
Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as he faces a likely contempt referral for refusing to cooperate with the panel. In a civil complaint filed Wednesday afternoon, Meadows's...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors building their case against a suburban Minneapolis police officer who killed Black motorist Daunte Wright repeatedly played body-camera video of the fatal shooting, with the officer heard shouting “Taser!” and then collapsing in wails of “Oh my God!” after she had instead fired her handgun.
(CNN) — Jurors in Chicago will begin the second day of deliberations Thursday in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett, who has been charged in connection with allegedly staging a fake hate crime and falsely reporting it to police nearly three years ago. The jury of six men and...
Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden is set to participate a virtual "Summit for Democracy" from the White House beginning on Thursday, where he'll host more than 100 participants representing governments, civil society and private-sector leaders. The virtual gathering of leaders is focused on combating corruption, defending against authoritarianism...
(CNN) — A woman who was pulled from a car submerged in rushing water near the brink of Niagara Falls has died, New York State Park Police said Wednesday. The unnamed local woman in her 60s was pulled from the car by a rescue swimmer dangling from a US Coast Guard helicopter about 50 yards from the American Falls, police said.
Comments / 0