Another battle has been launched in what is fast-becoming a personal war between state Sen. Dick Harpootlian and Satterfield family attorney Eric Bland. After filing a motion last Monday asking for a gag order and other sanctions against Bland, Harpootlian — one of the “bulldog” attorneys representing Alex Murdaugh — has taken matters into his own hands and is going after Bland’s license to practice law in South Carolina, the attorney told FITSNews on Monday afternoon.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO