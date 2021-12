STARKVILLE — Just because it had to be this year doesn't mean it was always going to happen. Two years into Lane Kiffin's tenure as the football coach at Ole Miss, the Rebels have summited their highest peak in school history. With a 31-21 win over Mississippi State on Thursday, Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 SEC) finished off its first 10-win regular season in school history. Johnny Vaught never did it. Billy Brewer never did it. David Cutcliffe and Hugh Freeze never did it.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO