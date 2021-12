Georgia wide receiver George Pickens has made his return to the field from a torn ACL that he suffered in the spring. The junior out of Hoover, Ala. was considered to be one of the top wide receivers in all of College Football and expected to be a big part of Georgia’s passing game before his injury, as evidenced by his selection as a preseason All-American by Walter Camp and All-SEC by the league’s 14 head coaches. His return is certainly long-awaited and comes at the right time for the Bulldogs who take on No. 3 Alabama next week in the SEC Championship Game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO