2022 National Ag Day activities announced

Education is a great public investment, but too many students are worried about their next meal, housing and child care.When my wife, Melanie, and I moved to Portland from Washington, D.C., in 2016 we immediately noticed two things. Here, the honking came from the geese. And Portland has a lot of bridges. Over the years, as president of Portland Community College, I've come to think of this institution as one of those bridges. A connection to a better life, a better tomorrow. On one end of the bridge, there are hard-working, talented people who just need a...

OREGON STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO