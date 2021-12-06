ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 National Ag Day activities announced

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Agriculture Council of America announced National Agriculture Day will be held March 22, 2022. This will mark the 49th anniversary of National Ag Day, which is celebrated in classrooms and communities...

drgnews.com

Comments / 0

unl.edu

Green named to national panel on land grants and ag

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine have provisionally appointed University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green to a blue ribbon panel to investigate how land-grant institutions can help U.S. agriculture overcome new competitive challenges, pressures on environmental systems and consumer demands. The ad hoc study committee, which includes...
LINCOLN, NE
drgnews.com

USDA to beginning National Agricultural Classification Survey

USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service mails the National Agricultural Classification Survey this month (Dec. 2021). The survey goes to more than a million potential U.S. agricultural producers, in preparation for the 2022 Census of Agriculture. The survey will ask recipients if they are involved in agricultural activity and for basic farm information. Response to the survey is required by law for all who receive the questionnaire, even if the recipient is not an active farmer or rancher.
AGRICULTURE
cwbradio.com

National Ag Classification Survey to Be Mailed this Month

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service mails the National Agricultural Classification Survey this month to more than a million potential U.S. agricultural producers, in preparation for the 2022 Census of Agriculture. The NACS will ask survey recipients if they are involved in agricultural activity and for basic...
AGRICULTURE
Journal

Hoffmann wins national ag instructor award

SLEEPY EYE — Mary Hoffmann, Sleepy Eye Ag Teacher, attended the National Association Agricultural Educators (NAAE) Conference Nov. 30 – Dec. 3, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Hoffmann received the Region III NAAE Outstanding Agricultural Education Teacher Award while at the conference. Hoffmann was the state winner of this award in July which was forwarded onto Region competition. Region III includes: Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska. She was then chosen the winner of the entire region.
SLEEPY EYE, MN
Farm and Dairy

Ohio Department of Ag announces Dennis Summers as state veterinarian

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda announced Dr. Dennis Summers as Chief of the Division of Animal Health, which is charged with protecting and promoting the health of Ohio’s livestock and poultry industries, Dec. 7. In that capacity, he serves as Ohio’s State Veterinarian and oversees all operations for the division.
OHIO STATE
News Talk KIT

Ag News: BBB for California Water Projects & Nat’l Ag Day

**California water projects stand to benefit from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act recently passed in Congress and signed by President Biden. The package includes $8.3 billion for water storage and conveyance projects in the drought-parched West. California projects that could get funding include the planned Sites Reservoir near...
AGRICULTURE
Knox Pages

Ohio AG announces $11 million available to fund school safety

COLUMBUS -- Schools in Ohio can now apply for a share of $11 million in safety grants that will be awarded by the office of Attorney General Dave Yost for the 2022-23 academic year. The funding, from House Bill 110, can be used for safety planning, training and classroom programs...
OHIO STATE
richlandstudentmedia.com

Arbor Day sparks activism in students

The Arbor Day Celebration for Dallas College Richland Campus on Nov. 13 marked an eventful wave of activism amongst students. Arbor Day is a national holiday dedicated to celebrating trees, typically held in spring. It is celebrated in all 50 states and at many college campuses around the country. The...
SOCIETY
AG Week

Full slate of ag issues on tap for Central Dakota Ag Day

The annual Central Dakota Ag Day will feature opportunities to learn about crop production, weed management, carbon credits, grazing strategies, veterinary issues, and crop and livestock market outlooks during a daylong agricultural program North Dakota State University Extension is hosting Thursday, Dec. 16, at the NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center.
CARRINGTON, ND
Journal & Sunday Journal

DAR National Day of Service

The Shenandoah Valley Chapter chose, Oct. 7, as their DAR National Day of Service. To honor the first settler in what is now West Virginia, the members met at the Morgan Morgan Monument that is located on the east side of Rt. 11 and on the north side of the Mill Creek bridge! Regent, Margie Ways, washed and scrubbed the bronze plaque and the stains on the monument!
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
Portland Tribune

My opinion: Community college provides a bridge to Oregon opportunities

Education is a great public investment, but too many students are worried about their next meal, housing and child care.When my wife, Melanie, and I moved to Portland from Washington, D.C., in 2016 we immediately noticed two things. Here, the honking came from the geese. And Portland has a lot of bridges. Over the years, as president of Portland Community College, I've come to think of this institution as one of those bridges. A connection to a better life, a better tomorrow. On one end of the bridge, there are hard-working, talented people who just need a...
OREGON STATE
drgnews.com

SD Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon stepping down Jan. 7, 2022; Joan Adam to serve as interim

South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon will be stepping down from her position to join the private sector. Her last day as Secretary will be Jan. 7, 2022. Secretary Malsam-Rysdon has been the Secretary of the Department of Health since 2015. She previously served as senior advisor to Governor Daugaard, Secretary of the Department of Social Services, Deputy Secretary of Social Services, and Director of the Divisions of Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities in the Department of Human Services. Prior to working for the state of South Dakota, Kim worked to help people with disabilities live and work in their communities.
PIERRE, SD
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Haaland promises governors federal help for fires, drought

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland pledged federal resources and cooperation with governors from 19 Western states to tackle wildfire resilience, drought management, oil and gas cleanup efforts and other issues made more difficult by climate change. Speaking at the Western Governors Association meeting outside San Diego on Thursday, Haaland touted funding for Interior priorities in […] The post Haaland promises governors federal help for fires, drought appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
U.S. POLITICS
drgnews.com

South Dakota public higher education drives $2.1 billion of state’s economy; Sustains more than 12,000 jobs

Across six universities, South Dakota public higher education institutions generated a total impact on the state’s economy of more than $2.1 billion in Fiscal Year 2019, according to an economic contribution analysis released this week (Dec. 9, 2021). The study further concludes that the economic activity of the public university system supported or sustained 12,354 jobs throughout the state.
COLLEGES
