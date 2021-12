BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — After 21 years at Maumee City Schools, Mary Bottoni is retiring as supervisor of Food Service and Transportation. The Maumee Board of Education approved her July 31 retirement during its November 22 meeting and also extended an offer for the position to Joel Hefner, who has served as principal of Fort Miami Elementary for seven years. He will be paid $98,055 a year in his new role.

MAUMEE, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO