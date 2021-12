Steelers could find Ben Roethlisberger’s successor through the draft from out west. It is all but certain the Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking for a new starting quarterback with Ben Roethlisberger reportedly hanging up the cleats at the end of this season. Whether Sunday’s miraculous win over the division rival Baltimore Ravens was one last hurrah or the beginning of a run to go out on top, the Steelers and their brass will have their eyes on quarterbacks to potentially take over for the retiring legend.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO