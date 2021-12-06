ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Offerman Stars In HBO’s The Last Of Us Show

By Rickard Persson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRon Swanson, Nick Offerman’s character in the ever so popular Parks & Rec has become a treasure trove of memes and hilarious quotes. Offerman expertly portrays Ron as that grumpy old man who lived down the street from us, when we grew up. Offerman’s next undertaking was revealed in an interview...

