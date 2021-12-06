Harlem Globetrotters 2021 Office Team Players Contest

All NIC-10 coaches will be wearing Team Kasper shirts when their teams take the hardwood for the opening weekend of the NIC-10 regular season. The shirts will be in support of longtime area basketball coach Gordy Kasper. Gordy started out coaching over 25 years ago when he was an assistant under Mike Miller at Guilford. When Miller left to coach in Galesburg, Gordy followed him where they clinched a runner-up finish in the State Finals. After three years in Galesburg, Gordy would return to Rockford with his wife Aimee who he had met in Galesburg. Since then Gordy could be found coaching at Freeport, Belvidere, Durand, and Jefferson before settling in at Boylan for the past 14 years.

