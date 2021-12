Here at Only In Your State, we’ve previously covered some super interesting things that happen only in the winter, and this year, we’re back with another edition of “interesting and weird stuff that only happens during wintertime” in the Rough Rider State! Winter in North Dakota is usually no joke; it’s dark, cold – sometimes frigid, even – and it can get a little lonely at the coldest time of year when everyone prefers to stay indoors instead of going out and about. Well, you might want to consider going outside after dark (at like, what, 4 p.m.?) from time to time during the coldest, stillest nights – you might just catch a glimpse of a super unique natural phenomenon called light pillars.

