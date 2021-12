When David Storey and his wife drove to Yukon in a Volkswagen van over 30 years ago, he never dreamed his name would be recognized on a prestigious list of Yukoners. In fact, he came up in February 1974 with the intention of staying for six months and “see how it goes.” At the time, his wife was just months away from giving birth to their first son.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO