There’s something positively magical about castles. These stunning structures are straight out of the pages of a fairy tale, and are irresistibly enchanting and charming. But if you’re seeking more of a Frozen fairy tale experience, then the following ice castles are for you. All across the country, winter wonderlands await in the form of ice castles, glacial kingdoms, and frozen fantasies that will render you positively speechless. So bundle up and brave the cold, because these 13 ice castles across the U.S. are waiting to be admired and explored.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO