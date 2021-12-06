ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK - A Myanmar court sentenced deposed democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in jail on Monday. Hours later the military reduced the sentence to two years. Suu Kyi was found guilty of incitement and breaching COVID-19 rules after being detained by the military as it seized power...

Washington Post

Aung San Suu Kyi’s part in the struggle for democracy is over

Azeem Ibrahim is a director at the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy and author of “The Rohingyas: Inside Myanmar’s Hidden Genocide.”. On Monday, a Myanmar court sentenced Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to two years in prison for inciting unrest and breaking covid-19 regulations. She is on trial for nine more alleged offenses. Even if she were to be cleared of all of them, one can be certain that the reigning military junta would come up with further charges. So long as the generals remain in control of the government in Myanmar, Suu Kyi is guaranteed to spend the rest of her life in prison.
The Independent

Myanmar democracy in new era as Suu Kyi sidelined by army

In sentencing Myanmar’s iconic democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi to prison, the country’s generals have effectively exiled her from electoral politics. But that doesn’t mean the Southeast Asian nation is back to square one in its stop-start efforts to move toward democracy.In fact, a younger generation that came of age as the military began loosening its grip on politics and the economy and has tasted some freedoms is well positioned to carry on the struggle.A de facto coup on Feb. 1 pushed Suu Kyi’s elected government from power, throwing the country into turmoil. But erasing the gains of...
The Conversation UK

Aung San Suu Kyi: Myanmar’s democracy figurehead could face life imprisonment in ‘politically motivated’ prosecution

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to two years in prison over breaches of the country’s COVID restrictions in the first of a number of trials, which – if she is found guilty of all the charges – could bring her a cumulative sentence of more than 100 years. She has been under house arrest since the country’s military took control in February. She denies all accusations against her.
The Independent

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi convicted in ‘sham trial’

Aung San Suu Kyi’s jail sentence has been halved to two years, Myanmar state television has announced, following a trial that has drawn international criticism with the UN calling it a “sham trial”. It was reported that she had been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty...
BBC

Myanmar: Soldiers accused of shooting, burning 13 villagers

Soldiers have been accused of killing 13 people from a village in central Myanmar, 11 of whose burned bodies were discovered on Tuesday. The incident occurred near the city of Monywa, after local militias opposing military rule carried out at least two bomb attacks on a military convoy. Locals say...
Reuters

No one above the law, Myanmar junta says of Suu Kyi verdict

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The imprisonment of former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi showed that no one was above the law, a senior junta official said on Tuesday, and the country's ruling general had commuted her sentence on "grounds of humanity". Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, 76, was sentenced to...
The Independent

Cambodia's premier to visit military-led Myanmar next month

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen will pay an official visit early next month to military-ruled Myanmar seeking to patch up the generals’ battered relationship with Southeast Asia s regional bloc of nations, a spokesperson for the Cambodian leader said Tuesday.Hun Sen’s planned two-day visit would be the first by a head of government to Myanmar since its army seized power in February, ousting the elected administration of Aung San Suu Kyi The military leadership is shunned by many Western governments for the takeover and its consequent brutal repression of opposition to its rule. About 1,300 civilians have been...
AFP

International outcry as Myanmar junta jails Suu Kyi for two years

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was jailed for two years on Monday after being found guilty of incitement against the military and breaching Covid rules -- in a ruling that drew swift international condemnation. A special court initially sentenced the 76-year-old Nobel laureate to four years in prison, but she was partially "pardoned" hours later by the junta chief, who halved the sentence to two years. Suu Kyi has been detained since the generals staged a coup and ousted her government on February 1, ending the Southeast Asian country's brief period of democracy. She has since been hit with a series of charges, including violating the official secrets act, illegally importing walkie talkies and electoral fraud, and faces decades in prison if convicted on all counts.
3 feared dead as Myanmar army truck runs down protesters

An army vehicle barreled into a peaceful march of anti-government protesters in military-ruled Myanmar’s biggest city on Sunday, reportedly killing at least three people, witnesses and a protest organizer said.Sunday’s march was one of at least three held in Yangon and similar rallies were reported in other parts of the country a day ahead of an expected verdict in the first of about a dozen criminal cases against Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi who was toppled in a military takeover Feb. 1. A video posted on social media showed a speeding small army truck heading...
AFP

Three wounded as Myanmar soldiers ram car into protest

Myanmar soldiers wounded at least three people after ramming a car into a peaceful anti-coup rally in Yangon, eyewitnesses said Sunday. The rally in Yangon was violently dispersed Sunday morning when a large car ploughed into it, according to a journalist there.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Facebook broadens ban on military-linked Myanmar companies

BANGKOK — (AP) — Facebook’s parent company Meta said Wednesday it has expanded its ban on postings linked to Myanmar’s military to include all pages, groups, and accounts representing military-controlled businesses. It had already banned advertising from such businesses in February. The February action, which also...
