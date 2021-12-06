ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

6,57,802 youths have so far received training under Centre's schemes for skill development of minorities

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The Ministry of Minority Affairs on Monday informed of the several schemes it has undertaken for the upliftment of the welfare and socio-economic empowerment of the six notified minority communities namely Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains and Parsis through its education empowerment schemes, skill development...

