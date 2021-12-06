FA Cup third-round draw – as it happened

Chelsea FC vs Leicester City<br>epa09202772 Leicester's Jamie Vardy celebrates with the trophy after the English FA Cup final between Chelsea FC and Leicester City at the Wembley Stadium in London, Britain, 15 May 2021. Leicester won 1-0. EPA/Matthew Childs / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Photograph: Matthew Childs/EPA

7.19pm GMT

I’m away to cover Everton v Arsenal , so I’ll wrap this blog up. Thanks! Ta-ra!

7.18pm GMT

The draw in full (notable ties in bold)

Boreham Wood or St Albans v AFC Wimbledon

Yeovil Town v AFC Bournemouth

Stoke City v Leyton Orient

Swansea City v Southampton

Chelsea v Chesterfield

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town

Cardiff City v Preston North End

Coventry City v Derby County

Burnley v Huddersfield Town

West Bromwich Albion v Brighton

Kidderminster Harriers v Reading

Leicester City v Watford

Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough

Hartlepool United v Blackpool

Hull City v Everton

Bristol City v Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe

Millwall v Crystal Palace

Port Vale v Brentford

Swindon Town v Manchester City

Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

Luton Town v Harrogate Town

Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United

Newcastle United v Cambridge United

Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow

Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers

West Ham United v Leeds United

Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham United

Charlton Athletic v Norwich City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

7.17pm GMT

And that concludes the etc. The standout tie is probably Leicester City v Watford, who are managed by Claudio Ranieri. There’s still time for them to sack him before January I suppose. West Ham v Leeds is a bit of a cracker, too, as is Steven Gerrard’s emotional return to Old Trafford. And Chelsea v non-league Chesterfield has gone the romance-o-meter zinging.

7.15pm GMT

7.14pm GMT

7.13pm GMT

7.11pm GMT

7.10pm GMT

7.08pm GMT

7.07pm GMT

7.05pm GMT

7.05pm GMT

Here we go... for reasons too boring to explain, I’ll list the ties four at a time.

7.02pm GMT

The lucky folk doing tonight’s draw are Faye White and David Seaman , and you know exactly what hyperlink is coming next .

7.02pm GMT

“Hi Rob,” says Peter Oh. “Very cunning of AFC Bournemouth to call themselves that instead of Bournemouth AFC, ensuring a number one position above Arsenal. Cherries on top!”

6.52pm GMT

Related: FA Cup roundup: Harrogate strike late to knock out former winners Portsmouth

6.30pm GMT

Preamble

Radford again? You betcha. It’s nearly time for our annual festival of misty-eyed nostalgia - the third round of the FA Cup. This season it should be even more evocative than usual: it’s the 50th anniversary of the FA Cup’s most celebrated moment, Ronnie Radford’s astonishing equaliser for non-league Hereford against first division Newcastle.

The FA Cup third round will never be as magical as it once was , football has changed too much, but it’s still medically proven to be good for the soul. And that’s just the draw. The actual football, which is usually pretty good as well, takes place between Friday 7 and Monday 10 January.

There are five non-league teams in tonight’s draw, though only four will play in the third round: Kidderminster, Chesterfield’s toenail munchers, Yeovil and either Boreham Wood or St Albans. They meet at Meadow Park tonight in the last second-round tie .

The third round of the cup is about romance, sure, but it would be nothing without cold, hard, raw, baw data. Below are the relevant numbers for tonight’s draw, which is scheduled to start at 7pm, and you can probably add your own punchline to that last bit.

