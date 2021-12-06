ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Roethlisberger moves past Tom Brady on leader board with rally over Ravens

By Allison Koehler
 6 days ago
When your career lasts 18 seasons — most of them successful — you have chances to break a lot of records. Ben Roethlisberger moved toward another one last night with the Steelers’ thrilling win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Pittsburgh trailed Baltimore for 58 minutes until Roethlisberger rallied his team on a 10-play, 59-yard drive that ended with a game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

It was the 51st time Roethlisberger took the Steelers from a tie or deficit in the fourth quarter to win the game since he came into the league in 2004. That ranks third in NFL history, breaking a tie with Tom Brady.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley noted that 10 of Roethlisberger’s 51 career game-winning drives have been against the Ravens.

airpizz6
5d ago

It’s hard to stage a comeback if your team is never behind. In that regard Big Ben has a big advantage over TB12.

Tony Colombo
5d ago

Ben didn't do that, his prime is long gone. Harbaugh completely made a poor decision costing his team the game.

Theodore Johns
5d ago

Big Ben will definitely be a first round Hall of Famer!

