Question: We want to get a puppy for Christmas and found one online. What do you think about these sorts of transactions?. Answer: To begin, I think puppies as a Christmas present is a colossal mistake (a topic I will cover soon), but there are a world of caution flags around these sorts of transactions. Is it possible to find a puppy online and things to work out well? Yes, but you have to be exceedingly cautious and follow a few rational steps to avoid getting ripped off.

PETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO