Once upon a time, balloons were something you bought for children's birthday parties, but that's not the case anymore, here in Rockford that's because of BW Event & Décor. Back in the day, you bought those balloons and hoped they would last from the time you picked them up until the party was over, those days are gone and three ladies in the Stateline are helping our city shine a little brighter, filled with balloons.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO