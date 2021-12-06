ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Vacant Battle Creek School Found Ablaze for 4th Time This Year

By Lacy James
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Battle Creek Fire Department extinguished a fire at the vacant Southwest Junior High School for the fourth time in 2021. For the fourth time this year, the Battle Creek Fire Department was called to the old Southwest Junior High School building for a blaze. The call came at 9:40 a.m....

1049 The Edge

