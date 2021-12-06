ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Creamery Wins Best Chocolate Ice Cream at National Competition

By Tony LaBrie
 6 days ago
If MOO-ville Creamery located in Nashville, Michigan truly has the best chocolate ice cream in America, I'm taking a road trip stat. Conecon, the biggest ice cream trade event in the U.S. was held in November in Orlando, Florida where Moo-ville Creamery was the talk of the convention. The Nashville, Michigan...

Related
1049 The Edge

You’re Not A True Michigander Until You’ve Visited These 10 Cities

Michigan has so many amazing spots that it's hard to really pinpoint what the BEST cities are, but we can narrow them down to 10 that perfectly describes everything about our state that is so unique and awesome. We have one of the most historic states in the country that continues to provide so much to so many. On top of that, it's a great place to vacation, and it's been in the last 15 years we've seen more people come to Michigan as a destination than ever before.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

3 West Michigan Distilleries to Get You in the ‘Spirit’ This Holiday Season

Michigan has no shortage of craft breweries but if your tastebuds are looking to try something new, you absolutely should visit any number of our area craft distilleries. Bonus points for grabbing a bottle to go, especially if you plan on bringing it to the next holiday party. Look out craft beer, here are some of the top distilleries to get holly and jolly this season:
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

5 Kalamazoo Area Spots Serving the Champion MOO-ville Ice Cream

Recently, the Michigan made MOO-ville ice cream earned some recognition for a favorite flavor. As reported by Mlive.com, MOO-ville ice cream, out of the MOO-ville Creamery in Nashville, Michigan, was recognized for having the best chocolate ice cream. In competition with 125 contestants, MOO-ville received the highest score. You can read more.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

After 51 Years, A Pizza Yen In Portage Is Closing

A small but long lasting gem in the Portage community has announced that they'll be closing up their storefront after over 5 decades in business. A Pizza Yen opened in 1970 by now co-owner owner Michelle Ertz-Rosenbach's father, Richard “Dick” Ertz. Dick originally started in the restaurant industry in 1970 at A Pizza Yen located on South Westnedge. In 1980 he was approached with an opportunity to start a catering banquet hall facility, called The Windjammer. In 1993 the catering business was moved to A Pizza Yen. The catering business will continue, but they've announced the restaurant will be closing:
PORTAGE, MI
1049 The Edge

Walnut & Park Café In Kalamazoo Adding 2nd Location

Walnut & Park Café, which is names after it's intersection street name locations has announced that they'll be adding a 2nd location inside of the new Harrison Circle Apartments building in Kalamazoo. In a Press release, KPEP announced how the new café plans to help students grow and prepare to enter the workforce:
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

Are Kalamazoo & Battle Creek Becoming The Weed Capitals of Michigan?

Kalamazoo is known nationwide for their breweries and craft beers. It obviously goes without saying that Bell's is one of the most popular beer brand names out there, and with celebrations for their Oberon & Hopslam, it's no surprise they continue to grow in popularity. But there is a wave in a rising market that has seemingly crashed head on into the city, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Medical & Recreational marijuana facilities are seemingly taking over, as the announcement of the two most recent dispensaries on Gull Road & Stadium Dr. will make it a dozen dispensaries.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

J. Gumbo’s In Kalamazoo Is Closing

Sad news was announced yesterday as a staple of unique cuisine in Kalamazoo took to their Facebook on Tuesday, December 7th to let the city know they plan on closing. J.Gumbo's has been a prime spot for comfort food since opening their doors in mid- 2016, and they were absolutely crushed to have to make the call to close:
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

Have You Ever Seen Michigan’s Giant Snow Thermometer?

Way up near the tippy top of Michigan's Upper Peninsula is the Snow Thermometer Park. Off of US-41 about three miles north of Mohawk there is a HUGE snow thermometer that also doubles as a measuring stick for yearly snowfall totals. The record-high seasonal total is 390.4 Inches. The least amount of snowfall came in the winter of 1930–31, at only 81.30 inches.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

The Tragic Story of Deadman’s Hill Scenic Overlook In Mancelona, Michigan

Scenic Overlooks are things we find all throughout Michigan and while on road trips, give us a chance to get out and stretch our legs while enjoying some of Michigan's beauty. Unfortunately not all scenic overlooks are shrouded in beauty, but rather tragedy, such as Deadman's Hill Scenic Overlook In Elmira, Michigan. The story of Deadman's Hill is even more tragic in the not only did a man pass away on the hill, but he was to be married the day it happened, according to local legend. Dori Oxford visited the spot, which is somewhat of a memorial to the 21 year old logger named Stanley Graczyk, documenting his unfortunate history:
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

A New, Local Favorite, Roxie’s, to Open 2nd Location in Vicksburg

One of the newer restaurants in Kalamazoo is expanding to Vicksburg!. Roxie's Breakfast and Lunch opened on Gull Road in Kalamazoo in August of this year (2021). Replacing Michelle's, Roxie's serves everything from French Toast and scrambled eggs to BLTs and Philly Cheesesteaks. As well as, judging by their Instagram page, some very stacked burgers:
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

A Love Letter to the Now-Closed Sam’s Joint in Plainwell

The Sam’s Joint chain of restaurants had the best ranch dressing in the entire state of Michigan... don’t @ me! Having recently moved back to the Allegan-area after years away from home, to say I was excited to enjoy some of my favorite local comfort foods is an understatement. I hit up Corky’s Drive-In in Allegan for an olive burger, the only remaining Hot N’ Now in Sturgis for some popcorn chicken, but you can imagine my disappointment when I learned the Sam’s Joint franchise in Plainwell had closed. Not only that, but it had closed over seven years ago!
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

This Single House in Mattawan is Like an Entire Neighborhood of Christmas Lights

A number of animated, ever-changing seasonal displays make this one Mattawan house the place you have to see to make this Christmas merry and bright. in 2019, Forbes did the math and calculated that turning on Clark Griswold's 25,000 Christmas lights, "based in today’s dollars with those same incandescent lights...for five hours a day for 31 days would cost a whopping $3,699.85." If you remember the film, you know that although you can't put a price on the jelly of the month club, $4,000 was not Clark's Christmas bonus (but it is the gift that keeps on giving). LEDs are much more cost-effective, and the things you can do with programmable sequencers are incredible. Exhibit A: Silvergrass Holiday Lights. It is residential, but it sure looks professional.
MATTAWAN, MI
1049 The Edge

Did You Know the Inventor of Pop-Tarts is From Grand Rapids?

To someone who isn't from Michigan, the number of things that have been invented here can be surprising. Important things like hospital beds, fiber optics, automotive assembly lines and so much more including this very...interesting invention out of Battle Creek. Well...maybe important isn't the right term for this one... And...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
1049 The Edge

Did You Know Santa Has A House In Midland, Michigan?

With Christmas around the corner, there are so many spots in Michigan to get into the holiday spirit. Michigan is full of year round Christmas excitement, such as the famous Bronner's Christmas store which is open nearly all year round in Frankenmuth, MI. But not so far away in Midland, there sites another iconic Christmas building which is a feature all year long, Santa's House.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Michigan Home Movies: Skiing Caberfae in 1948 [Video]

Before everyone had a camera on their phone, movies were a big deal- especially in 1948. Check out this vintage footage of skiers enjoying a Michigan winter. Grandma and Grandpa Herb aren't going to win any cinematography awards, but this home movie footage shot up north at two Michigan ski resorts is remarkable. Grab a cup of hot cocoa and travel back to 1948. First, note that these are quite well-dressed ski bums. Second, although the YouTube video description says Caberfae and Crystal Mountain, if it was truly shot in 1948, that's incorrect; Crystal Mountain didn't open until 1956. Michigan's Caberfae Peaks is one of the oldest ski resorts in the entire country, opening in 1938. They now have 34 runs, 5 ski lifts, and 485 vertical feet of mountain to ski. It all started with a single rope tow "powered by a Ford Model A car engine."
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

