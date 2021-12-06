Michigan Creamery Wins Best Chocolate Ice Cream at National Competition

A number of animated, ever-changing seasonal displays make this one Mattawan house the place you have to see to make this Christmas merry and bright. in 2019, Forbes did the math and calculated that turning on Clark Griswold's 25,000 Christmas lights, "based in today’s dollars with those same incandescent lights...for five hours a day for 31 days would cost a whopping $3,699.85." If you remember the film, you know that although you can't put a price on the jelly of the month club, $4,000 was not Clark's Christmas bonus (but it is the gift that keeps on giving). LEDs are much more cost-effective, and the things you can do with programmable sequencers are incredible. Exhibit A: Silvergrass Holiday Lights. It is residential, but it sure looks professional.

MATTAWAN, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO