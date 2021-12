Over the course of his tenure on the editorial page, as an editorial writer, columnist and editorial page editor, Fred Hiatt wrote hundreds of signed columns and even more unsigned editorials. His topics ranged broadly, but if there was one theme that dominated, it was his fierce commitment to protecting human rights and safeguarding democracy, at home and abroad. Fred wrote with grace and wit, with humility and passion, and, above all, with humanity. He wrote, in short, like himself. — Ruth Marcus, Deputy Editorial Page Editor.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO